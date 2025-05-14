FIFA exhibition opens in Paraguay ahead of the organisation's 75th congress

The FIFA World Cup trophy took centre stage at an exhibition in Asunción as part of the 120th birthday celebrations of the world football body.

Paraguay is to host the organisation’s annual congress which gets underway in the capital on Thursday.

Representatives from FIFA and the South American confederation, Conmebol, were at the opening of the exhibition which showcases trophies and other items from both organisations.

Welcoming members of the different football federations, as well as a group of football players, Conmebol’s President, Alejandro Dominguez, described it as an historical event.

"This is the first time that the FIFA museum goes outside Zurich, to be closer to the people, for those who usually can't travel there to admire these beauties,” he said.

“We have among us some of the privileged that were able to hold them in their hands. But everyone else just saw them on TV."

All eyes will be on the 75th congress, notably for any news regarding the upcoming Club World Cup, which gets underway in June.