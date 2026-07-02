Pape Gueye refuses Senegal return until technical staff changes

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye has announced an indefinite break from international football following the Teranga Lions' dramatic FIFA World Cup exit to Belgium, saying he will not return to the national team while the current technical staff remain in charge. His decision deepens the crisis surrounding the African champions after a turbulent year on and off the pitch.

Hours after Senegal's agonising 3-2 defeat to Belgium in the World Cup round of 32, Pape Gueye confirmed on Instagram that he was stepping away from the national team.

"As long as this technical staff are in place, I will be taking a break from the national team," the 27-year-old wrote, adding that he would speak further about the team's elimination at a later stage.

Although Gueye did not explicitly mention head coach Pape Thiaw, his statement was widely interpreted as criticism of the coaching setup.

Collapse against Belgium proves costly

Senegal appeared to be cruising into the last 16 after goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr handed the African champions a 2-0 advantage with just minutes remaining.

However, Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute before Youri Tielemans equalised three minutes later. Tielemans then converted a penalty deep into extra time after Lamine Camara conceded a foul in the area, completing one of the tournament's most dramatic comebacks.

Substitution sparks questions

Gueye, who had returned to the starting lineup after scoring twice off the bench in Senegal's 5-0 victory over Iraq, was substituted in the 66th minute with his side comfortably leading.

After the match, Thiaw said he believed the midfielder was beginning to tire, but Gueye rejected that explanation.

"Physically I was good, but the coach has taken his choices, and we have to respect that," he told reporters, adding that only the coach could explain the decision to substitute him.

A troubled campaign reaches breaking point

Gueye's announcement comes after a difficult tournament for Senegal, which was overshadowed by reports of unpaid player bonuses, uncertainty surrounding Thiaw's contract and complaints over conditions at the team's accommodation.

Although Thiaw confirmed during the World Cup that he had extended his contract, Senegal's disappointing campaign and dramatic collapse against Belgium have intensified scrutiny of his leadership.

Uncertainty over the future

The World Cup disappointment follows an already turbulent year for Senegal. The team's Africa Cup of Nations triumph, secured by Gueye's extra-time winner against Morocco, was later overturned after an appeal stemming from a controversial semifinal involving the host nation.

Thiaw was subsequently handed a five-match suspension by the Confederation of African Football, while Senegal continues to pursue an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport>.

With Gueye now stepping away from international football and questions mounting over the coaching staff, Senegal's football authorities face growing pressure as they seek to rebuild after a painful World Cup exit.