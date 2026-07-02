Bayern Munich signs Morocco star Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven

Bayern Munich has signed Morocco’s World Cup standout Ismael Saibari from Dutch champion PSV Eindhoven for a reported fee of around 55 million euros ($63 million).

The 25-year-old Saibari signed a contract through June 2031 and will wear the No. 34 jersey at Bayern, the Bavarian powerhouse announced Wednesday.

Saibari chose the number in tribute to his friend Abdelhak Nouri, who collapsed on the field during a friendly match between Ajax and Werder Bremen in July 2017.

“He survived but hasn’t been able to move unaided since then,” Saibari told Bayern’s website. “I’m supporting him by wearing the 34, it was his last number.”

Saibari has scored three goals in four games for Morocco at the World Cup, helping the Atlas Lions reach the Round of 16 for a date with Canada on Saturday. His shootout winner was the difference against the Netherlands on Monday.

The Spain-born attacking midfielder will add depth to Bayern coach Vincent Kompany’s already formidable options in attack and can combine with the likes of Michael Olise, Luis Díaz and Jamal Musiala behind first-choice striker Harry Kane.

Saibari helped Eindhoven win the Dutch title three seasons running and was voted the league’s player of the year last season.