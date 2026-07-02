Algerians vote for new parliament with turnout in focus

Algerians headed to the polls on Thursday to elect a new parliament in an election shadowed by expectations of low turnout among the 25-million-person electorate.

The vote is taking place amid controversy over the government's disqualification of roughly a third of would-be candidates -- with some saying they were blocked from competing for major constituencies, including the capital, Algiers.

The ruling National Liberation Movement (FLN) was widely expected to still dominate the 407-seat National People's Assembly, whose members are elected for five-year terms.

Polling stations across Algeria opened at 8:00 am local time (0700 GMT) and were due to close at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT).

"We're here to fulfil our electoral duty, nothing more," said voter Majid Harouz. "It's our right."

Algeria had seen a record low turnout of 23 percent in its last parliamentary poll in 2021 -- the first since a major pro-democracy protest movement swept through the country in 2019.

The Hirak protest movement erupted in February 2019 and led to the resignation of president Abdelaziz Bouteflika two months later.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected later that year and won a second term in 2024.

Observers expect little enthusiasm from the voters in Thursday's poll.

"Throughout this campaign, the crucial challenge has been to encourage citizens to turn out in large numbers," wrote the local French-language daily L'Expression.