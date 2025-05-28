Two Brazilian nuns go viral for beatboxing and dancing live on TV

Two Brazilian nuns have gone viral after delivering an unexpected beatbox and dance performance during a Catholic television program.

Sisters Marizele Cassiano and Marisa de Paula, members of the ‘Copiosa Redenção’ congregation, appeared on the show Família de Amor (Family of Love) on the “Pai Eterno” Catholic TV channel when they started talking about a vocational retreat.

The duo surprised the audience with a performance complete with singing, beatbox and dance moves. The presenter, Deacon Giovani Bastos, joined in, matching Sister Marisa de Paula's dance moves.

“That moment was very spontaneous, because with Sister Marisa, if you start a beat, she will dance. And I’m used to singing, to beatboxing, so for us it was very simple, spontaneous and at the same time very surprising to see that it went viral even outside Brazil,” Sister Marizele Cassiano, beatboxing nun, told the Associated Press.

The Sisters are dedicated in young people who are struggling with drug addiction. They say music has been a powerful tool to help those in need.

“Beatboxing, dancing, and the songs itself, are tools that God uses to reach the hearts of the people we work with. And it works! It’s beautiful to see,” said Sister Marizele Cassiano.

The video of their joyful performance was seen by millions throughout social media in Brazil and abroad.

While Sister Marisa has no Instagram account, Sister Marizele has surpassed 100.000 followers after her beatbox feat went viral.

The sisters also work as vocation promoters, taking their testimony of faith to different regions of the country. They participate in social actions and organize retreats for women interested in pursuing a religious career.