Bongo Flava: How a Tanzanian music genre won global attention

Born from a fusion of hip-hop, Afrobeat, and Swahili storytelling, Bongo Flava has become a symbol of Tanzanian pride.

Artists like Diamond Platnumz and Ali Kiba have turned it into a continental powerhouse, collaborating with icons from Chris Brown to Jason Derulo.

Yet, as the genre climbs globally, veterans like Abdul Sykes, a legend with 26 years in the game warn of stagnation.

“The knowledge of making money from streams came to us fairly recently , we don't have that education and the few that know it share it amongst each other for their benefit,” said Skykes.

The introduction of audio cassettes in 1976 contributed to the ongoing issue of music piracy in Tanzania.

The challenge persists despite government interventions such as the Copyright Act of 1999 and the Tax Stamp system introduced in 2013.

Bongo Flava, a significant cultural export, is negatively affected by piracy, as it limits artists' profits and their ability to manage their work effectively in the digital age.

“Streaming platforms are the future, but many artists don’t understand royalties or contracts. Talent alone isn’t enough, you need to be business savvy,” said Dupy Beats, a music producer.

Despite the success of some artists, there is a growing demand for change within the industry. Abdul Sykes, a prominent figure in the music scene, has highlighted some of the harsh realities faced by artists in Tanzania.

“The agency managing my work brought me $100 after years. Imagine! Without government support laws against piracy, and funding for studios, we’ll keep losing,” he said.

Music experts insist that Bongo Flava’s rhythm pulses with potential, but its future hinges on protection and innovation.

As artists push for reforms the beat goes on but not without a fight.