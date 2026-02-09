Ebo Taylor, Ghanaian highlife icon, dies at 90

Ebo Taylor, the legendary Ghanaian guitarist, composer, and bandleader whose work defined highlife and inspired generations of musicians across Africa and beyond, has died at the age of 90, his family confirmed.

Born Deroy Taylor in Cape Coast in 1936, he rose to prominence in the late 1950s and 60s, blending traditional Ghanaian rhythms with jazz, funk, soul, and early Afrobeat.

A formative period in London saw him collaborating with fellow African musicians, including Fela Kuti, in what would become a key influence on the development of Afrobeat.

Returning to Ghana, Taylor became a sought-after bandleader, arranger, and producer, working with top artists such as Pat Thomas and CK Mann.

Over a career spanning six decades, Taylor’s music evolved but stayed rooted in Ghanaian culture. Albums like Love & Death, Appia Kwa Bridge, and Yen Ara brought his work to new international audiences in later years, while his tracks have been sampled by artists including Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Kelly Rowland, and Jidenna, keeping his sound alive for a new generation.

Tributes have poured in. Music producer Panji Anoff remembered him as “Uncle Ebo,” a mentor who treated everyone as an equal, while rapper Black Sherif described him as “a legend whose music created worldwide ripples.”

Ghana’s presidential spokesperson hailed Taylor as a cultural colossus whose work helped put Ghanaian music on the global map.

Taylor’s legacy endures as a bridge between traditional and modern sounds, shaping contemporary African music, including today’s Afrobeat, and securing his place in the history of global popular music.