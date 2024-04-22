Ghana Mourns: Gospel music icon KODA passes away

Ghana
Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, known professionally as KODA, has reportedly passed away at age 46.
Reports say a source close to the family confirmed the unfortunate passing of the musician.
The musician died on Sunday from a condition yet to be made public. Multiple reports suggest was suffering from kidney disease.
Fans and fellow musicians have been paying tribute to Ghanaian gospel star
Koda, renowned both as a producer and a musician, gained fame for his inspiring compositions and his captivating, soul-stirring vocals that struck a chord with audiences nationwide.
Some of his most popular songs include Hossana, Nkwaa Abodo, Nsem Pii and Adooso.
The leaves behind a wife and three children.
