Ghana Mourns: Gospel music icon KODA passes away

Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, known professionally as KODA, has reportedly passed away at age 46.

Reports say a source close to the family confirmed the unfortunate passing of the musician.

The musician died on Sunday from a condition yet to be made public. Multiple reports suggest was suffering from kidney disease.

Fans and fellow musicians have been paying tribute to Ghanaian gospel star

Koda, renowned both as a producer and a musician, gained fame for his inspiring compositions and his captivating, soul-stirring vocals that struck a chord with audiences nationwide.

Some of his most popular songs include Hossana, Nkwaa Abodo, Nsem Pii and Adooso.

The leaves behind a wife and three children.