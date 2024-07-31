Welcome to Africanews

Iconic Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu dies at 72

By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Ms Onyeka Onwenu is dead has passed away at the age of 72. Reports indicate she died on Tuesday night after performing at an event on Banana Island, Lagos.

Onwenu reportedly collapsed following her performance at the birthday celebration of Stella Okoli, owner of Emzor Pharmaceuticals. She was subsequently pronounced dead at a hospital in Victoria Island, as reported by The Guardian. Her family has yet to state her death.

Born in 1952 in Obosi, Anambra State, Onyeka Onwenu launched her music career in the 1980s. She debuted with the album “For the Love of You” in 1981 and went on to release numerous albums and singles, including the popular track “One Love.”

In addition to her music career, Onwenu was a prominent actress in Nollywood, earning several awards for her contributions to film and music. She was celebrated as a trailblazer in the Nigerian music industry.

Beyond entertainment, Onwenu was active in politics. She served as the Chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture in 2013 and later as the Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development in 2016.

Her contributions to Nigerian society were widely recognized. In 2011, she was awarded the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR). Various organizations also acknowledged her as one of Nigeria's most influential women.

