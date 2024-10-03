SA Popular Gospel Artist Solly Moholo Passes Away at 65

Renowned gospel singer Solly Moholo, celebrated for his energetic performances and spiritual music, passed away on 2 October 2024 at 65. He succumbed to illness while hospitalized after his pre-album launch tour in Botswana.

The Molokoane family confirmed the heartbreaking news in an official statement, expressing their profound sorrow. “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our beloved legend Solly Moholo has sadly passed on,” the statement read. They have requested privacy as they come to terms with their loss and prepare for his funeral, with details about the memorial service to be shared on his official pages in the coming days.

Solly Moholo, born Solomon Molokoane, was a pivotal figure in South African gospel music, known for his unique blend of traditional gospel sounds and modern township influences. His powerful voice and uplifting lyrics resonated deeply with millions, making him a beloved household name in South Africa and beyond. Hits like “Ba Mmitsa Moholo Wa Dipelo” and “Ke Mo Afrika” became anthems in churches and community events, offering comfort, hope, and joy to listeners.

Tributes

Tributes have poured in from fans, fellow musicians, and public figures. Gospel star Rebecca Malope, often called the “Queen of Gospel,” expressed her heartbreak, saying, “Solly Moholo was a force of nature in gospel music. His energy and passion were evident in every song he sang.” Fellow artist Dr. Tumi echoed her sentiments, describing Moholo as “a beacon of hope” whose music transcended generations.

Despite the loss, Moholo’s legacy will endure through his extensive discography, which features dozens of albums reflecting themes of faith and perseverance. His music not only shaped the gospel genre in South Africa but also addressed social issues, demonstrating his commitment to using his platform for good.

Who is Solly

Born in Soshanguve, a township north of Pretoria, Moholo’s rise to fame stemmed from humble beginnings. Discovered by a local producer, he quickly gained recognition with his debut album, propelling him to stardom. Throughout his career, he remained committed to his community and the ZCC, often performing in traditional regalia and infusing his shows with the Mokhukhu dance.

Solly Moholo’s influence extended beyond South Africa, as he regularly performed in countries like Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Lesotho, where his music was equally celebrated. His passing leaves a significant void in the hearts of fans across the African continent.

Funeral arrangements are pending, with expectations for a major gathering of fellow musicians, religious leaders, and fans to pay their respects. Solly Moholo’s contributions to gospel music and his lasting impact will be remembered as a vital part of South Africa’s cultural landscape.