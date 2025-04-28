Ivorian rapper Didi B releases new album ahead of historic concert in Abidjan on 3rd May

Ivorian musician Didi B has released a new album where he reveals his two sides — an accomplished rapper and a versatile artist.

"I’ve always tried different styles in my singles, but my albums were mainly rap. This time, I blended both to really show myself to the public without holding back," the singer told Africanews about his latest album, "DIYILEM & BAZARHOFF : GENIUS", which he released in early April.

The 33-year-old is also preparing for a historic concert on May 3rd at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan ("Félicia"), a first for an urban artist in Ivory Coast.

"Expect a huge show, real staging, a historic and unforgettable event. My entire team — Diva, Jarlo, Johnny, everyone in Abidjan — is working very hard to make history for Ivorian music," the rapper said, before also calling the planned concert "one of his biggest dreams".

Filling this iconic stadium symbolizes major public recognition and marks a key milestone in the musician's career.

The artist however doesn't plan on stopping his ambition there.

"There are other goals: winning major awards like the Grammys, doing major collaborations, and filling other stadiums internationally," he said.