The second edition of Abidjan Art Week comes to a close

The second edition of Abidjan Art Week came to a close this weekend in Abidjan, the economic capital of Côte d’Ivoire.

Fourteen galleries, art centers, and foundations came together to offer the public an exceptional artistic journey. Shuttle buses were made available for the occasion, allowing visitors to explore the two designated routes.

The event successfully drew a wide audience, especially young art enthusiasts. The initiative was launched in 2023 by Professor Yakouba Konaté on the sidelines of the Africa Cup of Nations.

“This event reflects the role that Abidjan already plays in music and traditional arts. It is time for the city to make its mark in modern and contemporary art through a well-structured event open to Africa and the world,” said Prof. Yakouba Konaté, the director of La Rotonde des Arts and founder of Abidjan Art Week.

Among the highlights of this edition: a unique collaboration between two major institutions of Abidjan’s art scene – the Donwahi Foundation and the Cécile Fakhoury Gallery – who joined forces to honor Togolese visual artist Sadikou Oukpedjo, a figure of international renown.

“Abidjan Art Week offered a great opportunity to present this collaborative project with the Foundation. The idea was to showcase the same artist in two different venues, as part of a unifying event,” said Cécile.

Born in northern Togo, Sadikou Oukpedjo trained in the 1990s in Lomé, in the studio of master Paul Ahyi. Originally a wood sculptor, he expanded his practice into painting, creating a unique body of work that has been exhibited in prestigious galleries and collections around the world.

“What I do can be called painting. I start with pigments, sometimes use a brush. It’s like painting sculptures: there’s volume—you could almost take them out and place them on a pedestal,” said Sadikou.

Nina Dorine Kossi, a fine arts student, took part for the first time in the Abidjan Art Week circuit.

“I visited several galleries. What I saw was magnificent—the colors, the techniques. It was truly splendid. I enjoyed it,” said Nina.

Young people turned out in large numbers, including in working-class neighborhoods like Abobo.

The Sankoinian Cultural Center organized a fashion show using second-hand clothes, presented as a live exhibition to encourage creativity and inspire a new generation of Abidjan youth passionate about art.