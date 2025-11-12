Welcome to Africanews

Messi and Argentina football team to join Angola's 50th independence anniversary

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Venezuela during a World Cup 2026 qualifying football game in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 4 September 2025   -  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Angola

Lionel Messi and the world champion Argentina football team are expected to be special guests in Angola this week, as the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of its independence from Portugal.

An exhibition game between Angola’s national team and Argentina will be held on Friday at Luanda’s 11 November Stadium, which is named after the country’s independence day.

The Angolan football federation reportedly spent $13 million to attract Messi and his teammates.

In August, four civil society groups urged the Argentine team to cancel their participation in the upcoming game, after 30 people were killed in protests against fuel price increase.

They accused Angolan authorities of systematic repression. They argued that withdrawing from the match would represent a noble gesture of international solidarity and respect for human rights.

But Argentina's squad will indeed arrive in Angola on Thursday. Three players will miss the friendly game as they failed to receive the yellow fever vaccine required to enter the country.

A fourth player will be absent due to an injury.

Angola’s week of anniversary celebrations began with a military parade in Luanda on Tuesday.

