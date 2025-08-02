Angola's president thanks security forces after deadly unrest

Joao Lourenco avoided the subject of fuel price hikes as he addressed the country for the first time since the outbreak of deadly unrest.

He blamed the violence on 'irresponsible citizens' manipulated by 'unpatriotic organizations' without elaborating.

At least 30 people were killed as security forces confronted demonstrators protesting high prices prompted by an increase in fuel prices since July 1.

The president defended the conduct of the police, saying it was necessary to restore order.

Several human rights groups have accused the security forces of high-handedness, blaming them for the 'killing of defenseless people' trying to express themselves.

The country's interior minister said police acted to stop widespread looting and vandalism.

Lourenco said that support measures will be taken to help businesses affected by the violence.

As of Saturday, relative calm had returned to Luanda, the capital, with public transport operating and businesses reopening.

Angola is one of Africa's leading oil producers.