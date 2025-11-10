Liberian icon George Weah calls on fans to join the fight to rid football of racism

Football icon George Weah has called on fans to join the fight to rid football of racism.

The former Liberian president and former international player was speaking at a two-day session of the FIFA Players’ Voice Panel in Morocco’s capital, Rabat.

"I’m glad I played this game and experienced every way, in every form, the behaviour of different nationalities," Weah said. "Some come with love, some with hate. Some are racist, some are not. But at the end of the day, what’s important is to take away the negative part of sports — bullying players or pitting fans against each other — because the essence of the game is to unite, to enjoy, to have fun, to play, and to love the game."

The Players’ Voice Panel was established as part of FIFA’s Global Stand Against Racism, adopted last year. Its 16 members act as ambassadors for cultural transformation and advise FIFA on how to strengthen anti-racism measures.

"I believe the more we are, the better it is," Weah said. "After this meeting, I will propose to [FIFA President] Mr. Infantino to bring more people on board because we have ex-players that people still listen to. Everyone has to be involved. Those who have experienced racism are still out there in the game — we need to bring them on board. We want one united voice that will make an impact and a difference. I applaud this beginning and hope it continues to grow so our voices can reach as far as we want them to."

Other legends of the men's and women's game joining Weah on the PVP include Emmanuel Adebayor, Mercy Akide and Didier Drogba.