French football team appears stylish ahead of decisive World Cup qualifying games

Players of France men's national football team reported to training camp at their base in Clairefontaine on Monday ahead of decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games. Once again, their arrival looked like a fashion show.

In the past 10 years or so, France’s football stars have delighted and sometimes exasperated audiences with their bold fashion choices.

Kylian Mbappé and his teammates often sport luxury brands, a clear sign of the links between the worlds of football and fashion.

The team captain of the Blues is even one of the faces of Dior.

On Monday, players like Ibrahima Konaté, Manu Koné and Jules Koundé were the ones to steal the show.

Koundé is especially known as the squad’s fashionista, having already worn a skirt and heeled boots at Clairefontaine.

While some fans are irritated by these sometimes-extravagant outfits, players ensure that their man focus remains football.

The French team will play against Ukraine on Thursday and Azerbaijan on 16 November to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

France is currently leading its group and could already qualify if it wins against Ukraine.