FIFA sets new record with most nationalities fielded in a football match

FIFA has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the most nationalities participating in a football exhibition match, with 69 nationalities taking part. The record-breaking event took place on Wednesday and marks a historic achievement for world football.

The previous record, achieved in 2019 in Lyon, France, by the Equal Playing Field initiative, included 53 nationalities. FIFA’s new milestone surpasses that figure, showing the incredible unifying power of the game.

According to Guinness World Records, all criteria for the attempt were met. Each participant had to play on the pitch and touch the ball for at least ten minutes. Qualified referees, official witnesses, and video evidence were used to confirm compliance with the rules. Every player’s identity was verified before entering the pitch to ensure full transparency.

FIFA described the achievement as a powerful demonstration of football’s global reach and its ability to bring people together regardless of nationality, language, or culture. The match was both competitive and symbolic, celebrating diversity, teamwork, and friendship.

With this record officially confirmed, FIFA has added another proud moment to its history showing once again that football truly is the world’s game.