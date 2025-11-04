Football star David Beckham knighted by King Charles III

English football star David Beckham was knighted by King Charles III in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

When it came time to receive his knighthood, the former player knew what to do. He bent his knee like, well, Beckham.

King Charles tapped his shoulders with the blade of a sword and “Becks” was transformed to Sir David Beckham.

“This is without doubt my proudest moment," Beckham said after Tuesday's ceremony at Windsor Castle.

“I’ve been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I’ve won and done what I’ve done, but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive."

In addition to his football career, Beckham has had a very public persona as a fashion model, husband to Victoria “Posh” Beckham of the Spice Girls — who now becomes Lady Beckham — and Bend it Like Beckham movie muse.

Beckham's knighthood was announced in June during the king's birthday honours list.

Sir David Beckham with his wife Lady Beckham at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, 4 November 2025 AP Photo

The 50-year-old was recognised for his services to sport and charity, having partnered with UNICEF, the United Nations' children’s fund, for two decades, and campaigned with a UK-based charity working to eradicate malaria.

He also played a pivotal role in London being awarded the 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

Beckham is the only English football player to score at three different World Cups, and his career included the triple-winning campaign of 1999, when Manchester United won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

With 115 appearances for the England national team, Beckham is third on the all-time list. He also captained the side on 59 occasions.

After leaving Manchester United in 2003 — a move that devastated fans — Beckham played for Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain. He now co-owns the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.