David Beckham turns 50, reflects on a Life of fame and philanthropy

As David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday on May 2, the former football icon has much to look back on, both on and off the pitch. Known for his legendary stints with Manchester United and Real Madrid, Beckham also earned over 100 caps for England before turning his attention to business and philanthropy.

Earlier this month, he marked the milestone with a star-studded birthday celebration, surrounded by close friends and family, including wife Victoria and their four children. Beyond football, Beckham continues to leave a mark through humanitarian work. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, he launched the "7 Fund" to support vulnerable children worldwide, with a strong focus on Africa. His visits to Sierra Leone and South Africa helped spotlight issues like child survival and HIV/AIDS.

Now also a Netflix documentary subject and a regular fixture alongside friend Guy Ritchie, Beckham shows no signs of slowing down. His legacy blends global stardom with meaningful impact