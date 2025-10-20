Welcome to Africanews

Morocco beats Argentina to win its first Under-20 World Cup title

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

Striker Yassir Zabiri scored twice as Morocco won its first Under-20 World Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Argentina on Sunday.

Zabiri scored in the 12th and 29th minutes of the final to help Morocco become the first African nation to win the U20 title since Ghana in 2009.

Morocco topped its group against Spain, Brazil and Mexico and then advanced over South Korea, the United States and France in the knockout stages.

It was the first loss in the tournament for Argentina, which was aiming for its seventh title.

Argentina reached the final despite missing its two best players in this age group, Bayer Leverkusen’s Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid´s Franco Mastantuono.

Reigning champions Uruguay failed to qualify for this year's World Cup, after finishing fifth in the South American 2025 U-20 Championship.

Sunday’s two goals allowed Zabiri to finish the U-20 World Cup as joint top scorer, tying Neisa Villarreal, Lucas Michal and Benjamin Cremaschi with five goals each.

