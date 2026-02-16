Kenya airport strike leaves thousands of passengers stranded

A strike delayed flights at Kenya's main airport on Monday as workers demanded better pay and improved work conditions.

Kenya Airways, the East African country's main airline, issued a travel advisory, urging customers to check their flight status before heading to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

The statement also said that air traffic control operational delays were affecting departures and arrivals, and that flight schedules would have to be adjusted.

"Passengers are advised not to proceed to the airport without a confirmed flight status," the airline said.

Thousands of stranded passengers could be seen sitting outside the airport.

Some families told The Associated Press their relatives were stuck inside terminals.

Trent Bryski, a Canadian tourist who has been on tour in Kenya for the past month, had his plans of travelling to Uganda dashed due to the strike.

He said no information had been given, yet his visa had expired.

“Actually, we are not supposed to be out here because our visa says that we have left, so they gave us a special letter, and we don't know when we are leaving again,” he told The Associated Press, adding that the strike cancelled the planned celebration of his birthday in the Ugandan city of Entebbe.

Another passenger, Linda Chebet, had to rearrange her plans after flight delays prevented her from seeing her mother off to Eldoret.

The Kenya Airports Authority said it had taken contingency measures to minimise disruptions as it sought to resolve the ongoing strike, stressing its openness to constructive dialogue.

Airport workers issued a strike notice last week after an agreement between the union and authorities to improve labour conditions, pay, and benefits stalled.

The airport is a major transport hub for regional and international travel.