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Thousands of residents arrive in Waza after Medouga massacres in Makary

Women and children displaced by Boko Haram attacks are seen at a Furore camp in Yola, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Cameroon

Thousands of people have fled their villages in Cameroon’s Far North Region following retaliatory attacks allegedly carried out by suspected Boko Haram fighters, seeking refuge in the town of Waza.

Families from more than 10 villages around Makary and Medouga have arrived by truck, motorcycle and on foot, after violence reportedly left 14 people dead.

Displaced resident Kassoum Saley said Boko Haram attacks had forced residents to abandon their homes, taking what little they could carry.

“We are overwhelmed,” he said, describing villagers forced to guard their communities overnight against further attacks.

The displaced say they have received little or no assistance since arriving in Waza. Women and children are reportedly going days without food or water, raising fears of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

A local health official, Mahamat Amadou, said people were arriving frightened and exhausted, with many sleeping in the open air and without adequate security or basic supplies.

The influx has overwhelmed schools and public spaces across Waza since Thursday, September 17.

More than 300 displaced people also arrived in Maroua overnight.

Crisis meetings began Monday at the offices of the Governor of Cameroon’s Far North Region, as authorities work to determine an emergency response to the rapidly growing humanitarian needs.

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