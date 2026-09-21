Tunisia: At least 11 detained following protest for release of activists

According to lawyers in Tunisia, at least 11 people have been arrested after calling for the release of jailed organisers of a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla.

The exact number is unclear, as activists said that at least 13 had been detained. Authorities have yet to confirm the arrests.

It comes after hundreds took to the streets of Tunis to urge the release of four jailed pro-Palestinian activists, whom Tunisian authorities allege money laundered during involvement with the flotilla.

Those activists were arrested back in March on charges of misusing funds raised for the flotilla, which tried to sail to Gaza in 2025 as it sought to deliver aid to the enclave.

The Sumud Flotilla flotilla has denounced their arrest and repeatedly urged their release, adding that the detained activists health was ‘deteriorating’ after they started a hunger strike.

One of the activists is reportedly in critical condition.