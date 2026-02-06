Ukraine and Russia swap 157 prisoners each in first exchange in months

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the swap followed talks held in Abu Dhabi, marking the first exchange in five months. Among those freed was Crimean Tatar serviceman Eskender Kudusov, captured during the siege of Mariupol in April 2022. His wife said she learned of his release through the Diia app. He arrived thin and exhausted, but safe. Another family, waiting since 2022, also welcomed a son home. Russia said its released troops were flown back on Il-76 aircraft and will receive medical care. The exchange was supported by the UAE and the United States.