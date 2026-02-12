African Union reiterates support for Somalia unity

The African Union's peace and security organ on Thursday condemned Israel's recognition of Somaliland, calling it an affront to Somalia's sovereignty.

In a communique on Thursday, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) said it strongly rejected the unilateral recognition of the "so-called Republic of Somaliland" by Israel, and called for 'its immediate revocation'.

The statement follows Israel's announcement on Dec, 26 of last year that it had officially recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the sole country to do so.

The move was condemned by the African Union and nearly all Arab countries.

Somalia has since canceled a military agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the owners of Berbera port in Somaliland.

Mogadishu has also signed defence agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and welcomed the deployment of Turkish fighter jets on its soil.