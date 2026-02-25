Somaliland eyes mineral boom after Israel recognition

In the rugged hills of Somaliland, officials say vast treasure lies beneath the earth. The breakaway territory in northern Somalia claims it holds abundant critical minerals and potentially billions of barrels of oil, resources that could transform its economic future.

“We have gemstone minerals and industrial minerals,” said Mohammad Ali Adam, an expert at Somaliland’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals. “We also have highly sought-after minerals like lithium, cobalt, carbide, and titanium. We expect this will improve the lives of our people.”

Authorities say Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in December could be a game changer, unlocking foreign investment and turning long-claimed resources into real economic opportunity. Ahmed Jama Barre, Somaliland’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, added: “We are requesting Israeli companies to help explore our lithium sites, to understand the quantity and quality. Then we will grant licenses to them.”

Israel became the first country to recognise Somaliland’s independence since it broke from Somalia in 1991, sparking anger in Mogadishu despite 35 years of self-rule.

Local mine worker Ahmed Ibrahim said, “We welcome Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and see them as brothers. With their support, we hope to expand mineral production and bring in modern equipment to power development.”

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has openly considered granting Israel privileged access to Somaliland’s mineral wealth, signaling the territory’s willingness to leverage new alliances and investment opportunities.