African Union condemns attacks 'heinous' attacks in Niger and vows support

The African Union on Friday issued a statement strongly condemning the recent attacks in Niger, including an assault on Niamey’s main airport.

Describing them as “heinous acts” the Commission chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, reaffirmed the AU’s support for the country amid ongoing security threats.

Armed men launched an attack on the Diori Hamani International Airport overnight on Wednesday during which explosions and shooting was reported.

The defence ministry says four soldiers were injured and 20 attackers were killed in in the incident.

Around 30 civilians died in a separate attack on 18 January in the village of Bosiye in western Niger.

“These heinous acts form part of the campaign of terror conducted by violent extremist groups deliberately targeting civilian populations and public infrastructure,” said the AU Commission chairperson.

Youssouf extended condolences to the families of the victims and to the Nigerien government, acknowledging efforts made by the authorities to combat terrorism.

He said terrorism and violent extremism pose a serious threat to peace, stability, and territorial integrity in affected states, and that the AU was would continue supporting Niger’s efforts.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the airport assault.

Niger, like its neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, has struggled to contain attacks from jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

Attacks have killed thousands of people and displaced millions in the three countries.