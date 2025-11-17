Welcome to Africanews

Caribbean delegation seeks justice for slavery in Britain

Khmer Rouge regime victims protest outside the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Oct. 17, 2014, demanding individual reparations.  
By Rédaction Africanews

Slavery

A Caribbean Community (CARICOM) reparations commission delegation is visiting the United Kingdom from November 17 to 20, 2025, to meet with British officials and lawmakers to discuss reparations for slavery and colonialism.

The discussions aim to address historic injustices suffered by African populations and their lingering impact, including racism.

CARICOM, which consists of 15 Caribbean nations, is advocating for an official reparations plan that calls for formal apologies, debt relief, educational initiatives, and financial compensation.

Despite growing global momentum, many European leaders, such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have expressed reluctance to discuss reparations, emphasizing a future-oriented approach rather than revisiting the past.

Nevertheless, at the most recent Commonwealth summit, leaders acknowledged the need to launch conversations on the issue.

A recent 2025 survey commissioned by The Repair Campaign highlighted that public awareness in Britain remains low, with 85% of respondents unaware that the UK forcibly transported more than 3 million Africans to the Caribbean.

The African Union is reportedly formulating a similar strategy.

