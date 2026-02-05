Activists announce a new aid flotilla for Gaza of over 100 boats

Organisers of an international flotilla of boats carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza last year said on Thursday that they plan a bigger mission of more than 100 vessels in March.

The announcement was made in Johannesburg at the headquarters of the foundation of late South African president and Nobel Peace laureate, Nelson Mandela.

Campaigners described the upcoming mission as the biggest civilian-led mobilisation against Israel's actions in the Palestinian enclave.

“We will sail with this time thousands of participants including more than 1,000 doctors, nurses, health professionals, … and we are inviting participants from every nation,” said activist Sümeyra Akdeniz Ordu.

“The departure will be at the initial historic departure from Barcelona, followed by Tunisia, Italy, and other Mediterranean ports, and we will sail this time at the date of March, the 29th,” she said.

The organisers called on the international community to prevent Israeli forces from intercepting the operation.

Last October, the military halted the roughly 40 boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla as they attempted to reach blockaded Gaza.

Mandela’s grandson, Mandla and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg were among the more 450 participants detained.

“It is a cause ... for those that want to rise and stand for justice and dignity for all," Mandela told the gathering, "We want to mobilise the ... global community to join forces with us."

He said they chose to make the announcement at the Nelson Mandela Foundation to highlight his grandfather's support for the Palestinian cause.

Palestinians and international aid bodies say supplies reaching the enclave are still insufficient, despite a ceasefire reached in October, which included guarantees of increased humanitarian assistance.

The organisers said more than 1,000 activists including medical doctors, war crimes investigators, and engineers will form part of the flotilla.

It will be supported by a land convoy that is expected to attract thousands more activists across countries including Tunisia and Egypt.

They said they were aware that they might be confronted by Israeli forces but that they were protected by international law.