Israel bombs Tehran as Iran hits Telaviv, Gulf states

Israel said it carried out an extensive series of strikes on Iranian “production sites,” without providing more information. In Tehran, a massive blast was heard in northern neighborhoods and another in the center of the city.

Iran also fired multiple waves of missiles at Israel early on Tuesday.

In Tel Aviv, a missile with a 100 kilogram (220 pound) warhead evaded Israeli defenses to slam into a street in the center of the city, blowing out windows of a neighboring apartment building and sending smoke billowing. Four people suffered minor wounds, rescue service worker Yoel Moshe said.

In Kuwait, power lines were hit from air defense shrapnel, causing partial electricity outages for several hours. Missile alert sirens sounded in Bahrain, the Emirati Defense Ministry said air defense systems responded to ballistic missiles and drones, and Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said it had destroyed 19 Iranian drones targeting its oil-rich Eastern Province.

Israel pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs Tuesday saying that it was targeting infrastructure used by the Iran-linked Hezbollah militant group.

A strike on a residential apartment southeast of the Lebanese capital killed at least three people, including a 3-year-old girl, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Another five people were killed in the south.

Meanwhile, Lebanon declared Iran’s ambassador persona non grata and ordered him to leave by Sunday.

The dramatic move offers the latest evidence of the deterioration in relations between Lebanon and Iran. Iranian flights have been banned from landing in Lebanon, out of fear that they would carry weapons or funding for Hezbollah, and some Lebanese government officials have been critical of Tehran’s role in the country, accusing it of dragging the country into another war with Israel.

Israel has said that some of its strikes have targeted Guard officials operating in the country.

Authorities say Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,000 people in Lebanon and displaced more than 1 million.

Iran’s death toll has surpassed 1,500, its Health Ministry has said. In Israel, 15 people have been killed by Iranian strikes. At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed, along with more than a dozen civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states.