Mali's Diarra Sidiki wins 2025 Tour du Togo

The thirtieth edition of the Tour Cycliste International du Togo came to a close this Saturday, May 24, 2025, marked by a flawless performance by the highly efficient Malian team.

After nine stages and 1300 kilometers of competition, Mali's Diarra Sidiki took the champion's yellow jersey, capping a remarkable collective performance by the Malian team.

The final stage, contested on Saturday between Djagblé on the outskirts of the city and the bustling streets of Lomé, was won by Burkina Faso's Ilboudo Soumaïla, ahead of France's Julien Amadori, who came second, and Mali's Diallo Djandouba, in third place.

This spectacular finish revealed the intensity of the final day of racing.

However, the overall classification remains indisputable: Mali dominated the competition, taking the first two places. Diarra Sidiki, a methodical and consistent leader, won ahead of his teammate Diamoutene Tiemoko, while Saturnin Yameogo (Burkina Faso) completed the podium.

“The start of the round was very difficult for us. One of the difficulties was the injury to our captain. Despite that, I was able to get the yellow jersey. The end was happy for us. The tour was a success for the Malian team,” shared Sidiki with emotion at the finish.

A national circuit with a regional scope

From north to south, east to west, Togo vibrated to the rhythm of the peloton for almost two weeks. From Kabou to Lomé, via the mountains of Kozah and the valleys of Est-Mono, the nine stages made up a popular sporting fresco, drawing crowds to the roadsides and mobilizing the energies of the towns they passed through.

In a peloton marked by punctures, dust and heat, Diarra Sidiki's victory was seen as a triumph of perseverance and team spirit. A sentiment shared by the officials.

“He's a good champion. And within their team, there's a lot of potential. When they say so-and-so is going to win, someone else comes out. It's a bit like the Burkina team. There's a lot of potential in the different teams. It's good, it augurs well for the future,” says Kevin Tanoé, commissioner of the International Cycling Union (UCI) and president of the jury.

A sporting and human adventure

Far beyond the competition, this year's edition was recognized for its human and international dimension. Cyclists from France, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Benin, Mali and Togo jointly wrote a new page in the history of West African cycling.

Among them was Julien Amadori, French cyclist and Tour du Togo veteran, who returned to the race ten years after his first participation.

“With a 9-stage route, we were able to start in the north and slowly make our way down to Lomé, discovering some of Togo's sublime landscapes that I hadn't had the chance to get to know at the time. So it was a real pleasure, with both flat and mountain stages. Just about every type of rider had a chance to express himself,” said Amadori, delighted by the experience.

For the Togolese Cycling Federation, the 30th edition symbolizes a real step up. Optimized organization, a more demanding course, reinforced supervision, increased visibility... The Tour du Togo is now a must-attend event on the continent, for cyclists and cycling enthusiasts alike.

This success sends out a powerful signal: West African cycling is progressing, and continues to evolve at breakneck speed.

The story continues. Rendezvous for the 31ᵉ edition, with the wind in its sails, ever further towards the finish line.