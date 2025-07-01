UN warns global progress on gender equality is at risk

UN Women marks its 15th anniversary by calling for bold action and push forward for gender equality.

As UN Women marks its 15th anniversary this year, the world has witnessed significant progress in gender equality, transforming the lives of women and girls worldwide. While this is cause for celebration, the push for equality is losing ground.

A survey from March 2025 shows a 60% increase in concern about the lack of progress on gender equality. UN Women data from more than 150 government reports confirm why: nearly one in four countries is seeing a backlash against women’s rights. Gender-based violence is rising. The gender digital divide is widening. And over 600 million women and girls now live near conflict zones.

This historic and precarious moment threatens to reverse hard-won gains. The progress achieved cannot be taken for granted. This year, as we commemorate 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and 25 years since Security Council Resolution 1325, it is time for bold leadership and unwavering commitment to deliver on the promises made in Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals; the Women, Peace and Security agenda; and the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

UN Women marks its 15th anniversary with a renewed commitment to continue delivering for the four billion women and girls worldwide.

Key priorities include countering the backlash against women’s rights, increasing peacebuilding efforts, ensuring women’s participation in peace talks, and addressing poverty and economic inequality.

The plan also focuses on tackling gender-based violence, closing the gender pay gap, and expanding women’s access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Additionally, UN Women emphasizes the need for greater investment in gender equality, urging both public and private sectors to increase funding for women’s rights initiatives.