China's visa-free policy for five Latin American countries takes effect

Latin American tourists have been flocking into China after Beijing’s unilateral visa-free policy came into effect on Sunday.

Ordinary passport holders from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay can now travel freely to the country.

"I think it's a great opportunity for South American people. China and South America have great relationships and this will help to grow both countries and both nations," said a Peruvian tourist.

He was entering Shenzhen from Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Station, a terminus of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High-Speed Rail in south China.

"I think it's amazing, because we can go back and forth. It makes both of the countries generate a better partnership together," said an Argentinian visitor.

"So I didn't need to apply for the visa. I'm really happy with this. I will come back sooner probably," echoed a Brazilian tourist.

The station serves as a vital transport hub connecting Hong Kong with China's mainland, allowing passengers to go through both border checks in one place.

Immigration data shows that about half a million foreigners passed through the station in the first five months of the year, a 33 per cent year-on-year growth.

"More than 115,000 visits made by foreigners are covered by the visa-free policy,” said Huang Chun, a China immigration officer at the Shenzhen side of the West Kowloon Station.

“Most of them come for tourism, business, or family visits, with travellers from the United States, Singapore, and Malaysia the top three nationalities."