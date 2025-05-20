El-Sissi and Aoun urge Israel to end strikes on Lebanon

Lebanon's recently elected president, Joseph Aoun, was in Cairo on Monday, continuing his efforts to strengthen ties with the Arab world.

Aoun was welcomed by Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi ahead of a joint press conference where both leaders called for an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Israel continues to regularly strike Lebanon after a US-brokered ceasefire agreement ended a monthlong war with the powerful militant group Hezbollah in November.

Hezbollah says its military presence in southern Lebanon has largely subsided but has called out Israel for its military presence on Lebanese territory near the border.

Israel meanwhile says it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and militant figures who they accuse of trying to rebuild its battered infrastructure.

"Egypt continues its intensive efforts and contacts with various regional and international parties to push Israel towards an immediate and unconditional withdrawal from all Lebanese territory," el-Sissi said, "respecting the cessation of hostilities agreement, and the full and simultaneous implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701."

Aoun reiterated his commitment to the UN resolution that calls for the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon including the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Beirut's strained relations with Arab neighbours in recent years have been largely attributed to the Hezbollah's growing power and influence.

Aoun also said Beirut was keen on strengthening its ties with Syria’s new rulers in Damascus, and called for the safe and dignified return of over one million Syrian refugees who fled the Syrian civil war and are still residing in Lebanon.