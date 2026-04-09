Fears Middle East ceasefire at risk after Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 182 people

Emergency workers in Beirut searched for survivors on Thursday after Israeli strikes on busy commercial and residential areas of the Lebanese capital the previous day.

The attacks came without warning, hours after a ceasefire was announced in the US-Israel war with Iran.

Any sense of relief after the truce was announced soon turned to panic as Israel launched what it said was its largest coordinated strike of the current war - hitting 100 targets within 10 minutes in Beirut, southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley.

Lebanon said it was the deadliest day of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, with more than 180 people killed and hundreds were wounded.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel early Thursday as Hezbollah claimed it was attacking with rocket fire.

US President Donald Trump said that Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire because of what he called a “separate skirmish” with Hezbollah militants.

Iran and Pakistan - who mediated the ceasefire - said Lebanon was included in the agreement.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres “unequivocally” condemned Israeli strikes in Lebanon that killed and injured hundreds Wednesday after the ceasefire was announced, according to a statement by his spokesperson.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again Wednesday in response to Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Britain and other European countries have called for Israel to stop its strikes on Lebanon and for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.