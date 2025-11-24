Residents of Beirut suburb hit by Israeli airstrike says attack 'increases their resolve'

Residents of Beirut’s southern suburb Haret Hreik woke up to damaged buildings and scattered debris on Monday following the first Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital in months.

The attack killed five people, including Haytham Tabtabai, a senior member of the Iran-backed armed group Hezbolla. At least 25 others were injured.

“We were expecting this to happen," said shop owner Mohammad Bazzi. "This brutality and barbarism carried out by the Israeli enemy, whether here (in the Dahiyeh) or in the south, we are used to it. As we said, this only increases our determination and resolve, God willing.”

Israeli airstrikes over southern Lebanon have intensified in recent weeks as Israel and the United States pressure Beirut to disarm Hezbollah.

Israel says the group is trying to rebuild its military capabilities, something the Lebanese government denies.

Hezbollah has not attacked Israel since the ceasefire began. In December, it fired a couple of rockets that landed on open territory near an Israeli military base and called it a “warning.”