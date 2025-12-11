Egypt's koshary is inscribed on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage

The popular, low-cost dish, consisting mostly of rice, lentils, pasta and fried onions, is the 11th item inscribed on the list under Egypt's name.

It's vegan, high-calorie, doesn't cost much and is popular with everyone: in Egypt, koshari is one of the most beloved dishes of local cuisine.

The UNESCO has now recognised the dish's importance in Egyptian culture and tradition by inscribing it on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The meal consisting of pasta, rice, lentils and fried onions, typically topped with tomato sauce, is usually served in restaurants, family homes and as a street food.

Some regional varieties, for example being served with a boiled egg or with yellow lentils instead of brown lentils, exist.

The UNESCO recognised the dish for its role in social cohesion, as it is enjoyed by people from all walks of life and across the country, although regional varieties exist.

The UN's cultural agency also noted its roots in tradition and its simplicity. Koshary is the first Egyptian dish to be included on the list, although Egypt already has 10 other, non-culinary entries.

New features on the UNESCO list this year also include Italian cuisine and dishes such as couscous from the Maghreb region.