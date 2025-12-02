German, Egyptian foreign ministers want full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

Germany's foreign minister Johann Wadephul stressed on Tuesday that the most important current priority in the Gaza conflict is the full implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire, which includes the handover of all mortal remains of hostages and the continued improvement of humanitarian aid distribution.

He was speaking in Berlin alongside Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, whom he thanked for Egypt's "intensive and fruitful mediation efforts" in the region.

Wadephul asserted that disarming Hamas remains central to a better future for Gaza, stating clearly that the group’s rule must end. He noted that this position is crystal clear for the international community.

The German Minister also called on Israel to strictly abide by the ceasefire and allow even more humanitarian aid into the territory, a point he conveyed to Israeli interlocutors.

Minister Abdelatty emphasized the deep and coordinating relationship between Egypt and Germany, underscoring Egypt's strategic role in the Middle East and for access to Africa.