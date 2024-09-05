Egypt hosts first International Aviation and Space Exhibition

Fighter jets perform white-knuckle manoeuvres in the skies above Egypt.

They are performing feats of aerial acrobatics at the first International Aviation and Space Exhibition in El Alamein.

The exhibition promises to showcase the latest developments in aviation and space technology, and includes a range of aircraft, spacecraft and defence systems.

The runway is lined with the latest military aircraft and helicopters for visitors to view.

One of the main exhibitors is Turkish Aerospace - which is showcasing a wide variety of its latest aeronautical innovations.

The Turkish delegation will be hoping to secure orders for its fifth generation Kaan fighter jet.

The Kaan has been in development since 2010 with the aim to replace the Turkish Airforce's F16 fighters.

Mehmet Demiroğlu, CEO of Turkish Aerospace says: "It is very important for us that we find an opportunity to work together not only Egyptian authorities Air Force but also the others that we can satisfy their needs in terms of training as well as a light attack version of it. So that is our centre piece of this show, we are also receiving lots of interest for a number of other products, attack helicopters, and of course 5th generation Kaan."

It is a twin-engine, all-weather, air-superiority fighter and Turkish Aerospace is hoping to sell the plane to foreign governments.

The Kaan has a top speed of 1.8 mach and a service ceiling of 17,000 metres.

It can be equipped with air to air and surface missiles, as well as a bomb payload.

It conducted its maiden flight in February of this year at the Murted airfield north of Ankara.

"Delighted to see Egypt participating in any of our programs including Kaan, but that is as I said up too Egyptian authorities, Air Force and the presidency level, but we are ready, we are working on it, we have it, we are one of four countries who has 5th generation, and we are working on the 6th generation," adds Demiroğlu.

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended the exhibition, alongside delegations from Russia, China and UAE.

Inside the busy exhibition hall stands from many countries are showing off models of their latest missile, rocket, drone and quadcopters.

From the UAE is EDGE, who specialises in UAV's (unmanned aerial vehicles).

On the stand it is showcasing the Garmoosha - a light unmanned drone capable of carrying a 100kg payload with a six-hour endurance and a range of 150km.

Yousef Abdulla Al Blooshi, head of business development at EDGE says: "We are showcasing some of the products specialized in the aviation sector, we have some unmanned systems, drones, in addition to air weapons and missiles."

The Egypt International Aviation and Space Exhibition 2024, the first of its kind, brings together senior officials at El Alamein International Airport and will run for three days. The event runs from September 3 - 5.