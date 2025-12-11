Welcome to Africanews

ECOWAS to cut air transport taxes in bid to lower cost of air travel in West Africa

By Rédaction Africanews

West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is set to abolish air transport taxes from 1 January 2026, in a bid to reduce the cost of air travel across the region.

In a statement on Wednesday, ECOWAS also said aviation charges related to passengers and security would decrease by 25% starting next year.

The measures stem from a decision made by the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS during their summit in Abuja in December 2024.

The organisation said the reform responds to "long-standing concerns about the high cost of flying in West Africa."

ECOWAS argues it has constrained tourism, trade and the free movement of persons and goods.

The community believes the reform will lead to "lower airfares, increased passenger traffic, stronger regional airlines and deeper regional integration."

ECOWAS said it would monitor the implementation of the measures in all member states through a dedicated oversight mechanism.

