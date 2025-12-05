Royal Air Maroc to launch Africa's first direct flight to Los Angeles

Oneworld Alliance member Royal Air Maroc is to launch Africa’s first direct flight to Los Angeles from next year.

Its three-times a week route from Casablanca will begin operating from 7 June, days before the opening of the FIFA World Cup.

The carrier says the new service is in response to increased demand ahead of the tournament which gets underway on 11 June and is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

It also represents a major step forward for the national airline in expanding its long-haul network in North America.

It already has routes to New York, Washington, Miami, Montreal, and Toronto.

The very early morning departure time from Casablanca will facilitate connections from West Africa, Central Africa, and Europe.

It is part of the airline’s broader strategy to consolidate its position as a global air and tourism hub in preparation for the 2030 World Cup, co-hosted by nearby Spain and Portugal.

Royal Air Maroc will operate the LA service with Boeing 787s. Tickets for the new route go on sale from 4 December.