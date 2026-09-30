President Mnangagwa highlights economic gains, warns of drought risk in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivered his State of the Nation Address, officially opening the fourth session of the country’s 10th Parliament.

Speaking at Parliament in Mount Hampden, around 19 kilometres from the capital Harare, Mnangagwa said the government had consolidated gains in currency and exchange-rate stability, backed by strong foreign-currency inflows.

He attributed those macroeconomic gains to a stronger financial-sector framework, saying this should help maintain confidence in Zimbabwe’s economy.

Agriculture grew by 27.9 percent and contributed 2.2 percentage points to Zimbabwe’s 8.3 percent GDP growth in 2025. But Mnangagwa warned that the 2026-2027 agricultural season could see below-normal rainfall across the region.

To limit the impact of drought, the government has introduced a six-pillar resilience plan. It includes a larger strategic grain reserve, climate-smart farming, integrated financing, livestock support, early-warning systems and capacity building.

Mnangagwa also said mining remains central to Zimbabwe’s economy, with the government encouraging more exploration and local processing.

He highlighted the country’s first locally produced lithium sulphate, saying more plants are being built. Expansion in gold, platinum, and iron and steel, he added, is also transforming Zimbabwe’s industrial base.