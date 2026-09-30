Libyan teachers extend strike over pay and working conditions

Public school teachers in Libya are continuing their strike over pay and working conditions, with demonstrations held in Tripoli for a third consecutive week.

Teachers gathered outside a school in the capital, holding signs calling for higher salaries and equal pay across the public sector.

The strike follows school closures and is disrupting classes in public schools, just weeks after the 2026–2027 academic year began.

Teachers are demanding a review of the unified pay scale, saying it should provide social justice and decent living conditions amid rising inflation.

"Our main demand as teachers, now shared by other sectors, concerns the overhaul of the unified pay scale. The aim is to ensure social justice and decent living conditions in the face of inflation, while avoiding ad hoc pay rises. An approach that benefits both public sector workers and the national economy," said Achraf Abou Raoui, the spokesperson for the General Union of Teachers of Libya.

They are also calling for outstanding payments under Law Number Four, classroom allowances, benefits for school principals and administrative staff, health insurance for teachers and their families, and improved conditions for contract workers.

The General Teachers’ Union says government promises are no longer enough.

"From school closures to a general strike, the teachers' movement has passed the point of no return. Promises are no longer enough. The profession now demands tangible action and concrete measures," said Achraf.

The Ministry of Education is monitoring the impact on schools, while the education minister has stressed the need to protect students’ rights and ensure continuity in their studies.

The dispute is also taking place as the General Teachers’ Union elects a new president, with Ramadan Mohammed Ramadan Al-Maqtouf announced as the winner.