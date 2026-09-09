At least 19 people have died from Mpox since the outbreak was confirmed in Kenya three months ago, according to a statement released Monday by the Kenyan Ministry of Health.

The Kenyan Ministry of Health indicated that seven counties have so far been identified as high-risk areas for medullary tuberculosis (mpox) due to their location along major transport corridors and their proximity to border crossings.

The East African country has recorded 1,298 confirmed cases of mpox to date, with 452 in Mombasa, which has the highest number of cases, followed by Nairobi with 320.

The counties of Busia, Makueni, Kiambu, Kilifi, and Nakuru have also been classified as high-risk areas, as the outbreak has spread to more than 40 counties.

The ministry warned that mox remains a threat to the country despite efforts to contain its spread. It called for continued public awareness campaigns, strengthened surveillance, and intensified screening at county border crossings to detect and contain new infections.

The ministry indicated that it was also maintaining surveillance for other infectious diseases. Although no confirmed cases of Ebola have been recorded in Kenya, measures have been put in place to respond to any suspected cases and prevent the virus from entering the country.

The ministry added that it would continue to strengthen surveillance, vaccination, public awareness and coordination among health authorities, while continuing its efforts to contain mox and prepare to deal with other emerging health risks.