Fighter jets soar in the sky at Egypt's El Alamein air show

Egypt
Fighter jets performed various maneuvers on the second day of the El Alamein airshow in Egypt.
The show has featured aircraft displays, a conference, and an exhibition of aerospace products and services.
Russia, India, UAE and Turkey are among countries exhibiting both civilian and military aerospace and defense products.
The 2026 edition has brought together government and military delegations, aviation authorities, space agencies, airlines, and aerospace manufacturers.
The first El Alamein airshow was held in 2024 and featured civil, military, and unmanned aircraft, international flying teams, and major aerospace companies.
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