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African Union to push for bigger voice on world stage at UN meeting

NYPD trucks are parked outside the United Nations Headquarters, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, in New York.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

USA

Flags were raised outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday ahead of the General Assembly annual meeting of world leaders.

Police officers, canine teams and law-enforcement drones were out in force in preparation for the high-level gathering that begins on Tuesday.

This year’s event is expected to see the African Union push for a bigger voice at the world body, including permanent African representation at the UN Security Council.

On Monday, the heads of the AU and UN met to discuss and reforms to international financial institutions, debt sustainability and ensuring Africa derives greater value from its mineral assets.

Kenya’s President Ruto will also use his visit to push issues including climate finance, global governance reform, peace and security and digital cooperation.

The UN Development Program will be presenting an Africa-specific package covering AI, resources, data and talent, and access to capital.

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