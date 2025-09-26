Sudan’s prime minister urges ceasefire roadmap at UNGA

At the United Nations General Assembly, Sudan’s Prime Minister Kamil Idris reaffirmed his government’s commitment to a roadmap for peace in the country’s ongoing civil war.

The plan, developed with national forces and civil groups, calls for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces from occupied areas, and the immediate lifting of the siege on the city of El Fasher. Idris also pressed the international community to enforce Security Council Resolution 2736, adopted more than a year ago, warning of catastrophic human consequences if inaction continues.

Kamil Idris, Prime Minister of Sudan: "We affirm from this podium, the commitment of the government of Sudan to the road map… Children are dying. Women are dying, the elderly are dying because of starvation. And the international community is silent."

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced some 12 million, according to the UN. Both Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces have faced accusations of atrocities, while millions of civilians remain at risk of famine and denied access to basic services.

Idris further denounced international sanctions on Sudan, calling them politically motivated.