Uber exits Nigeria and Uganda as competition and costs rise

Uber is leaving Nigeria and Uganda, ending its ride-hailing services in the two African markets with immediate effect.

The company said a review of its business led to the decision. It entered Nigeria in 2014 and Uganda in 2016.

In Nigeria, ride-hailing drivers have faced rising fuel and operating costs, while disputes over fares and platform commissions have led to protests in recent years. Competition from Bolt, inDrive and local services has also intensified.

The situation worsened after Nigeria removed its petrol subsidy in 2023, pushing up transport and living costs.

Uber had expanded its Nigerian operations beyond cars, launching a boat service in Lagos in 2019 to help commuters avoid the city's notorious traffic.

In Uganda, other services including Bolt, SafeBoda and Faras are expected to compete for Uber's former customers.

The latest exits follow Uber's withdrawal from Ivory Coast and Tanzania over the past year. The company will now operate in just four African countries: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

Uber said it would support affected drivers and employees, with its help centre remaining available in Nigeria and Uganda until 23 September.

The company said its decision did not affect its wider operations in Africa and that it continued to see opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa.