Ugandan forces showcase skills at military competition amid Gaza deployment row

Teams from across Uganda’s Defence Forces showcased their skills this week at the 2026 edition of the Interforces Drill Competition.

The event is aimed at promoting precision and discipline in military drills, enhancing operational readiness and strengthening cooperation among different branches of the military.

Forty teams participated in this year’s competition, with the Special Forces Command taking home the overall championship trophy.

The drills are taking place amid ongoing controversy over the Uganda’s decision to authorise the deployment of 1,200 soldiers to the Gaza Strip as part of the International Stabilization Force agreed under a disarmament deal reached last month.

The force, proposed by US President Trump’s Board of Peace, would help secure the territory following the devastating Israel-Hamas war.

It would be tasked with monitoring the ceasefire, training Palestinian police, supporting security and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

It is not clear why Uganda agreed to deploy in Gaza, or if there a quid pro quo is involved. Some opposition lawmakers have questioned Uganda’s motive in the decision and demanded answers about how it will be funded.