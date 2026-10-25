Saudi Arabia's Riyadh airport partially resumes flights after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh partially resumed domestic andinternational flights on Sunday.

The announcement comes after a two-week suspension of operations following strikes from Yemen's Houthis on the Saudi capital.

The Flight Radar monitoring site showed a plane taking off from Riyadh airport early Sunday, heading to the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines before heading to the airport to verify their booking status and flight schedules.

However, the Iran-backed group has warned of more attacks to come. Its military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, has warned that the airport was still "unsafe" and a "military target".

The Houthis have carried out waves of strikes on Riyadh, including the airport. An attack on the facility this month killing 13 people and wounded more than 300.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said early Sunday it had shot down two drones in the Riyadh area.

The conflict has become an increasingly destabilising element in the US-Israeli offensive against Iran, turning US ally Saudi Arabia into a pressure point in the wider war.